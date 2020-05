May 11 (Reuters) - Incitec Pivot Ltd:

* HY STATUTORY NPAT A$65M, UP 22%

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC BRINGS FUTURE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY ON COMMODITY PRICING AND DEMAND

* EXPLOSIVES AND FERTILISER BUSINESSES ARE WELL POSITIONED FOR LONG TERM CUSTOMERS TRENDS

* WELL PLACED TO MANAGE SHORT TERM RISKS

* ABOUT A$60 MILLION IN CASH SAVINGS THROUGH COST INITIATIVES AND REDUCTIONS AND DEFERRALS IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* CAPITAL RAISING TO REDUCE PRO FORMA NET DEBT TO A$1,276 MILLION AND NET DEBT/EBITDA TO 1.9X