BRIEF-Incitec Pivot Says Decided To Retain Fertilisers Business

April 21 (Reuters) - Incitec Pivot Ltd:

* CONCLUDED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS FERTILISERS BUSINESS AND HAS DECIDED TO RETAIN BUSINESS

* CAREFUL ASSESSMENT OF A POTENTIAL DEMERGER WAS ALSO UNDERTAKEN

* CEASED DISCUSSION WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS UNDER SALE OPTION

* COVID-19 HAS NOT HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON IPL’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS TO DATE

* RECENT WIDESPREAD RAINFALL ACROSS EASTERN AUSTRALIA HAS CREATED SIGNIFICANT DEMAND BY FARMERS FOR FERTILISER

* GIVEN EXTRAORDINARY MARKET UNCERTAINTY BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC RIGHT OUTCOME IS TO RETAIN INCITEC PIVOT FERTILISERS