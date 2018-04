BRIEF-InCity Immobilien FY Net Loss Widens To EUR 2.3 Million

April 25 (Reuters) - InCity Immobilien AG:

* RESULTS ON TARGET FOR 2017 - PROPERTY PORTFOLIO EXPANDED FURTHERAG:

* NET LOSS FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR -2.3M AFTER A LOSS OF EUR -228K IN PRIOR YEAR

* FY EBITDA AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.2M WAS LOWER COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR (EUR 2.6M)

* FOR CURRENT FY SEES LOSS OF EUR -1.9M TO EUR -2.3M AT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT LEVEL

* OUTLOOK 2018: AIMING FOR A PROFIT OF UP TO EUR 400K AT SINGLE-ENTITY FINANCIAL STATEMENT LEVEL

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR -99K (PRIOR YEAR: EUR -737K)