April 2 (Reuters) - InCoax Networks AB:

* INITIATED A REVIEW OF ITS COSTS AS A RESULT OF ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* REVIEWS ITS COSTS AS A RESULT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND CHANGES THE DATES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT

* WILL INITIATE NEGOTIATIONS WITH ITS EMPLOYEES IN ORDER TO ENTER INTO AGREEMENTS REGARDING SO CALLED “SHORT-TIME WORK”

* HAS RESOLVED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO JUNE 30, 2020