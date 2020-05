May 4 (Reuters) - InCoax Networks AB:

* INCOAX NETWORKS AB HAS RECEIVED TILLVÄXTVERKET’S APPROVAL OF GRANTS FOR SO CALLED “SHORT-TERM WORK”, WHICH NOW HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* INDIVIDUAL AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN MADE WITH APPROXIMATELY 75% OF EMPLOYEES WORKING TWO DAYS A WEEK UP TO 2020-08-05.

* IS ALSO CONTINUING ITS WORK TO IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL COST SAVINGS IN ITS OPERATIONS, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)