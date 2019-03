March 4 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* INCREASED CHUBB OWNERSHIP IN HUATAI INSURANCE GROUP CONVERTS CHINESE COMPANY TO SINO-FOREIGN JOINT VENTURE

* CHUBB - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM CHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORY COMMISSION TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP IN HUATAI INSURANCE GROUP TO 26.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: