BRIEF-Incyte Announces Initiation Of Phase 3 Ruxcovid Study Evaluating Ruxolitinib (Jakafi®) As A Treatment For Patients With Covid-19 Associated Cytokine Storm

April 17 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* INCYTE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 3 RUXCOVID STUDY EVALUATING RUXOLITINIB (JAKAFI®) AS A TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ASSOCIATED CYTOKINE STORM

* INCYTE CORP - ALSO INITIATING A SEPARATE EMERGENCY EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM (EAP) IN UNITED STATES

* INCYTE CORP - COLLABORATIVE STUDY IS SPONSORED BY INCYTE IN UNITED STATES AND NOVARTIS OUTSIDE OF UNITED STATES

* INCYTE CORP - INCYTE IS INCREASING MANUFACTURING EFFORTS TO RESPOND TO ANTICIPATED SUPPLY NEEDS RELATED TO COVID-19 STUDIES

* INCYTE CORP - WORKING CLOSELY WITH DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS TO MONITOR SUPPLY OF RUXOLITINIB