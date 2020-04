Incyte Corp:

* INCYTE ANNOUNCES PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF RUXOLITINIB (JAKAFI®) AS A TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ASSOCIATED CYTOKINE STORM

* INCYTE CORP - ALSO INTENDS TO LAUNCH AN EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM IN UNITED STATES

* INCYTE CORP - INTENDS TO INITIATE A SEPARATE OPEN-LABEL EMERGENCY EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM (EAP) IN UNITED STATES