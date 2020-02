Feb 19 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* INCYTE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRUE-AD PROGRAM EVALUATING RUXOLITINIB CREAM IN PATIENTS WITH ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* INCYTE CORP - SECOND RANDOMIZED, VEHICLE-CONTROLLED, PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY FROM TRUE-AD CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAM HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* INCYTE CORP - LONG-TERM SAFETY PORTION OF BOTH TRUE-AD1 AND TRUE-AD2 TRIAL STUDIES WILL CONTINUE AS PLANNED