BRIEF-Incyte Corp - QTRLY Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.65

* INCYTE REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND UPDATES ON KEY CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.51

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.65

* QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REVENUE $579.4 MILLION VERSUS $528.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $575.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 JAKAFI NET PRODUCT REVENUE $1,880 MILLION - $1,950 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ICLUSIG NET PRODUCT REVENUES $100 MILLION - $105 MILLION