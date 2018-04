BRIEF-Incyte, Merck Provide Update On Phase 3 Study

April 6 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* INCYTE AND MERCK PROVIDE UPDATE ON PHASE 3 STUDY OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC MELANOMA

* STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED

* 252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

* 252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT