BRIEF-Incyte Reports Q1 Loss Of $0.19 Per Share

May 1 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* INCYTE REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES ON KEY CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 REVENUE $382 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $389.7 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE EPACADOSTAT’S POTENTIAL AS A COMPONENT OF COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPY IN PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIALS

* TWO TRIALS OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN LUNG CANCER WILL BE CONVERTED INTO RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 TRIALS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP AND NON-GAAP JAKAFI NET PRODUCT REVENUES OF $1,350 MILLION - $1,400 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP AND NON-GAAP ICLUSIG NET PRODUCT REVENUES OF $80 MILLION - $85 MILLION