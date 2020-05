BRIEF-Incyte Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $3.33

May 5 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* INCYTE REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON KEY CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* INCYTE CORP - TOTAL PRODUCT AND ROYALTY REVENUES OF $569 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* INCYTE CORP - RUXOLITINIB AND BARICITINIB IN CLINICAL TRIALS TO TREAT PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19

* INCYTE CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $3.33

* INCYTE CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $2.86

* INCYTE CORP - SEES 2020 JAKAFI NET PRODUCT REVENUES $1.88 BILLION - $1.95 BILLION

* INCYTE CORP - SEES 2020 ICLUSIG NET PRODUCT REVENUES $100 MILLION - $105 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: