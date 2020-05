May 14 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* INCYTE - ON MAY 13 PAUL A. FRIEDMAN, M.D. NOTIFIED CO THAT SHOULD HE BE RE-ELECTED AS MEMBER OF BOARD HE WILL SERVE UNTIL 2021 ANNUAL MEETING

* INCYTE - PAUL A. FRIEDMAN, M.D. NOTIFIED THAT, SHOULD HE BE RE-ELECTED AS BOARD MEMBER, HE WILL RETIRE EFFECTIVE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING Source text: (bit.ly/2X2Y51o) Further company coverage: