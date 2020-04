April 5 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* FIRST PRESENTATION OF PHASE 3 DATA FROM TRUE-AD PROGRAM OF RUXOLITINIB CREAM AT REVOLUTIONIZING ATOPIC DERMATITIS VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM

* DATA SUPPORT PLANNED SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION BEFORE END OF 2020

* RUXOLITINIB CREAM RESULTED IN RAPID, ROBUST CLINICAL RESPONSE, WITH SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS ACHIEVING IGA TREATMENT SUCCESS