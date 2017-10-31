FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Incyte says Q3 earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Incyte says Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp-

* Incyte reports 2017 third-quarter financial results and updates on key clinical programs

* Q3 revenue $382 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Incyte Corp- for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, total revenues were $382 million as compared to $269 million for the same period in 2016

* Incyte Corp - co updated FY 2017 financial guidance‍​

* Incyte Corp now sees FY 2017 Jakafi net product revenues in a range of $1,125 million to $1,135 million versus prior view of $1,090 million to $1,120 mln‍​

* Incyte Corp - reaffirms Iclusig net product revenues FY 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
