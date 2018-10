BRIEF-Incyte's Mid-stage Geometry Mono-1 Trial Of Investigational Medicine Capmatinib Shows Positive Results

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* PHASE 2 GEOMETRY MONO-1 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINE CAPMATINIB SHOWS POSITIVE RESULTS IN PATIENTS WITH MET-MUTATED ADVANCED NSCLC

* ADVERSE EVENTS (AES) WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED DATA AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED IN STUDY

* CLINICAL FINDINGS FROM ONGOING STUDY INDICATE SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED DATA RESULTS

* NOVARTIS HAS EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO CAPMATINIB