BRIEF-Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd -Ops At Manufacturing Units, R&D Centers Disrupted

March 27 (Reuters) - IND Swift Laboratories Ltd:

* IND SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD -OPERATIONS IN OUR MANUFACTURING UNITS, AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CENTERS HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED

* IND SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD -HAD TO SCALE DOWN OPERATIONS AT OUR OPERATING LOCATIONS

* IND SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD -ASSESSING IMPACT OF LOCKDOWN ON OUR ABILITY TO CONTINUE WITH MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS OF ESSENTIAL APIS

* IND SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD -ANTICIPATE DELAYED DELIVERIES FOR SOME PRODUCTS DUE TO PARTIAL SHUTDOWN