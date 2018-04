April 30 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* FAILS TO PAY BOND INTERESTS DUE ON APRIL 30 DUE TO LACK OF FUNDS

* THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF SERIES A2 BONDS IS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AND THEY BEAR INTEREST OF 8 PCT PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)