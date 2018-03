March 20 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAYS IT IS REQUESTED TO PAY BACK 2.0 MILLION ZLOTY LIABILITY INCREASED BY Interest

* ‍IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS​

* THE UNIT IS INDATA CITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)