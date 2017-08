June 28 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* DECIDES TO ISSUE SERIES A BONDS OF UP TO 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES A BOND RATE SET AT 8 PERCENT WITH ISSUE PRICE OF 1,000 ZLOTY PER EACH BOND

* SERIES A BONDS TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TILL JULY 17 THE LATEST