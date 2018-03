March 19 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* ITS UNIT IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS 12.1 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS DEAL WITH PGNIG

* DEAL IS FOR MODERNIZATION AND EXPANSION OF THE MASS STORAGE SYSTEM AT PGNIG

* CONSORTIUM FORMED BY ESKOM IT SP. Z O.O. AS CONSORTIUM LEADER AND INDATA UTILITIES SA Source text for Eikon: Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)