April 16 (Reuters) - Indel B SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 154.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 149.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS VERY DIFFICULT TO FORECAST GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE IN 2020