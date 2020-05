May 8 (Reuters) - Indel B SpA:

* Q1 SALES REVENUE EUR 31.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, AMIDST RECESSION IT IS EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO FORM ANY FIRM IDEAS AS TO TIMING AND SPEED OF RECOVERY AND TO PREPARE ANY FUTURE ESTIMATES PARTICULARLY IN MEDIUM-TERM - MANAGING DIRECTOR