April 26 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc :

* INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q1 REVENUE $25.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $24.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* COMPANY'S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MILLION