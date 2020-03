BRIEF-Independence Group Says Mining And Processing Activities At Both Nova And Tropicana Currently Continuing Unaffected

March 20 (Reuters) - IGO Ltd:

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL - MINING AND PROCESSING ACTIVITIES AT BOTH NOVA AND TROPICANA ARE CURRENTLY CONTINUING UNAFFECTED

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL - SECURED ADDITIONAL SUPPLIES OF CONSUMABLES AND REAGENTS TO MINIMISE RISK OF SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL- ALSO WORKING TO INCREASE STAFFING LEVELS FOR KEY ROLES TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL OPERATIONAL CAPACITY

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL - SMELTERS HAVE CONTINUED TO OPERATE AND OUR CONCENTRATE OFFTAKERS CONTINUE TO RECEIVE PRODUCT

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL - NO CERTAINTY THAT OPERATIONS WILL NOT BE IMPACTED IN COMING MONTHS

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL- EXPLORATION ACTIVITY AROUND NOVA AND ON FRASER RANGE ARE CONTINUING AS PLANNED.

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP - OPERATIONS TO DATE IN MARCH 2020 QUARTER AT TWO HIGH QUALITY ASSETS PERFORM IN LINE WITH PRODUCTION, COST GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN DEC REPORTING

* INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL- SUSPENDED ALL EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES AT LAKE MACKAY AND IN EAST AND WEST KIMBERLEY REGIONS