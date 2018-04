April 16 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES A 50 PCT INCREASE IN ITS ANNUAL DIVIDEND RATE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY

* REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019