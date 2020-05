May 21 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE A TOTAL OF 36,615 SHARES AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $27.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: