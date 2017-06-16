BRIEF-Independence Holding Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

June 16 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $71.84 million versus $75.9 million

* Independence Holding Co - book value increased to $26.24 per share at March 31, 2017 from $25.53 per share at December 31, 2016

* Independence Holding Co - believe that co will write significantly more premiums in specialty health segment in 2018

* Independence Holding Co - "We believe we are very well positioned regardless of outcome of ongoing debate over health insurance"