in 2 months
BRIEF-Independence Holding Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
June 16, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Independence Holding Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $71.84 million versus $75.9 million

* Independence Holding Co - book value increased to $26.24 per share at March 31, 2017 from $25.53 per share at December 31, 2016

* Independence Holding Co - believe that co will write significantly more premiums in specialty health segment in 2018

* Independence Holding Co - "We believe we are very well positioned regardless of outcome of ongoing debate over health insurance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

