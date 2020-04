April 24 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO - TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., ET ON MAY 21, UNLESS EXTENDED BY IHC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)