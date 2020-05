May 7 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES 2020 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* OUTBREAK HAS NOT HAD A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON Q1 RESULTS

* INDEPENDENCE - MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL EXPENSES FOR BALANCE OF YEAR DUE TO POSSIBLE COVID-19 RELATED CLAIMS ACTIVITY AND POSSIBLE DELAYED PREMIUM PAYMENTS