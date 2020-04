April 17 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE TENDER OFFER TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING- INTENDS TO COMMENCE TENDER OFFER BY END OF THIS MONTH TO PURCHASE UP TO 1 MILLION CO'S COMMON SHARES AT PRICE PER SHARE OF $27.00