BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust obtains $100 mln term loan

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc
* Independence Realty Trust obtains $100 million term loan
* Independence Realty Trust Inc - entered into a seven-year, $100 million unsecured term loan that will reach maturity in November 2024
* Independence Realty Trust - proceeds will reduce borrowings currently outstanding under revolving portion of $300 million unsecured credit facility
* Independence Realty Trust Inc - agreement increases capacity on current line of credit