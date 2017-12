Independent Bank Group Inc:

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES OFFERING

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP - ‍PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $30 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE DEC 31, 2027​

* ‍NOTES WILL INITIALLY BEAR A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.00% PER YEAR​