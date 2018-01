BRIEF-Independent Bank Group Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.68

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Group Inc:

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $75.3 MILLION FOR Q4 2017 COMPARED TO $46.5 MILLION FOR Q4 2016​

* Q4 AND YEAR END 2017 NET INCOME AND EPS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A $5.5 MILLION CHARGE DUE TO TAX REFORM

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $25.3 MILLION, OR $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE​