BRIEF-Independent Bank Group To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp For About $1 Bln

May 22 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Group Inc:

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE GUARANTY BANCORP

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC - AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BILLION

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC - SHAREHOLDERS OF GUARANTY BANCORP WILL RECEIVE 0.45 SHARES OF IBTX COMMON STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF GBNK COMMON STOCK

* INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP - EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS

* INDEPENDENT BANK - GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING

* INDEPENDENT BANK - GUARANTY BANCORP WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION