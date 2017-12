Dec 27 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Corp:

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP - ‍CONCLUDED THAT TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL CAUSE COMPANY‘S DEFERRED TAX ASSETS TO BE REVALUED​

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP SAYS ‍ESTIMATED THAT VALUE OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $6 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP - ‍ESTIMATED Q4 EARNINGS IMPACT WOULD BE LOSS OF ABOUT $0.28 PER DILUTED SHARE​ Source text (bit.ly/2pKDi56) Further company coverage: