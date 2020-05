May 5 (Reuters) - Indequity Group Ltd:

* SHORT FORM ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* EPS FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 WAS 24.77 CENTS PER SHARE

* DECREASE IN INVESTMENT INCOME IN HY IS DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN MARKET VALUE OF US LISTED EQUITIES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NO CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION OR DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* HY HEPS OF 24.77 CENTS