April 9 (Reuters) - Indequity Group Ltd:

* JSE: IDQ - TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX-MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* INDEQUITY GROUP LTD - BASIC EPS AND HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 23.34 AND 26.20 CENTS PER SHARE FOR HY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: