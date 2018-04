April 20 (Reuters) - Indequity Group Ltd:

* INDEQUITY GROUP LTD - GROUP’S HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“HEPS”) IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 30.00 AND 31.00 CENTS PER SHARE

* INDEQUITY GROUP LTD - INCREASE IN HY EPS AND HEPS IS LARGELY DUE TO AN INCREASE IN PREMIUM INCOME AND AN IMPROVED CLAIMS EXPERIENCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: