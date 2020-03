March 23 (Reuters) - Index Living Mall PCL:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF A FEW SERVICES DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* CO HAS A CHANNEL THAT REMAINS OPEN TO DISTRIBUTE PRODUCTS ONLINE

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE BETWEEN 22 MARCH TO 12 APRIL

* CO'S OTHER CHANNEL SALES STILL REMAIN OPEN SUCH AS PROJECT SALES, DEALERS, WHOLESALES & INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION