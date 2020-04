BRIEF-Index Pharmaceuticals Advances Cobitolimod Further Towards Phase III

April 16 (Reuters) - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB :

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS ADVANCES COBITOLIMOD FURTHER TOWARDS PHASE III FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL INTERACTIONS WITH FDA AND EMA

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB - HAS RECEIVED POSITIVE RESPONSES FROM FDA AND EMA REGARDING PHASE III DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY’S TLR9 AGONIST COBITOLIMOD, FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB - COMPANY IS CONTINUING ITS PHASE III PREPARATIONS, INCLUDING EFFORTS TO SECURE FINANCING.

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB - GIVEN CURRENT LEVEL OF ACTIVITY AND FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, WHICH AT MARCH 31 AMOUNTED TO JUST OVER SEK 100 MILLION, ARE SUFFICIENT TO FINANCE BUSINESS FOR AT LEAST 12 MONTHS