Feb 19 (Reuters) - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB:

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS’ IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS OF THE CONDUCT STUDY CONFIRMS THE SUCCESSFUL TOP LINE RESULTS AND SUPPORTS THE STRATEGY GOING FORWARD

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS-ANALYSIS CONFIRMS THAT HIGHEST DOSE TESTED, WHICH MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT,DEMONSTRATES OUTSTANDING COMBINATION OF EFFICACY, SAFETY