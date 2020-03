March 31 (Reuters) - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB :

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES GRANT FROM VINNOVA FOR PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF DIMS COMPOUNDS IN INFLAMMATION

* SEK 2.0 MILLION HAS BEEN GRANTED FROM SWEDEN’S INNOVATION AGENCY VINNOVA TO DEVELOP NEW, MORE EFFECTIVE AND SAFER TREATMENTS FOR INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* PROJECT IS PLANNED TO START DURING SPRING 2020 AND CONTINUE UNTIL END OF 2021