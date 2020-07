July 8 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CABINET APPROVES 135 BILLION RUPEES SPENDING ON FUEL SUBSIDY FOR POOR HOUSEHOLDS, SAYS MINISTER

* INDIA CABINET APPROVES PLAN FOR SUBSIDIZED RENTED ACCOMMODATION FOR 430,000 LABOURERS, SAYS, MINISTER

* INDIA CABINET APPROVES 127 BILLION RUPEES CAPITAL INFUSION IN THREE STATE RUN INSURANCE COMPANIES, SAYS MINISTER (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)