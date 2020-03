BRIEF-India Auto Trade Body Exec Says Continued Disruption In China To Hamper Production

March 11 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers President Rajan Wadhera:

* SAYS DISRUPTION IN AVAILABILITY OF AUTO PARTS LIKELY TO CRITICALLY HAMPER PRODUCTION ACROSS SEGMENTS

* SAYS DISRUPTION IN AVAILABILITY OF AUTO PARTS LIKELY TO GRAVELY AFFECT ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* SAYS CONTINUED LOCKDOWN IN CHINA TO IMPACT SUPPLY OF AUTO PARTS FOR BS-VI VEHICLES

* SAYS ‘MANY AUTOMAKERS’ IMPORT ABOUT 10% OF RAW MATERIALS FROM CHINA

* SAYS MANUFACTURERS EXPLORING ALTERNATIVE SOURCES FOR PARTS BUT WILL TAKE SUBSTANTIAL TIME TO REACH STABLE PRODUCTION