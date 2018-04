BRIEF-India Cenbank Chief Patel Says Several Upside Risks to Inflation Persist

April 19 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS GOING FORWARD COMBINED EFFECTS OF OBSERVED MODERATION IN FOOD INFLATION IN JAN-FEB AND EXPECTED FURTHER SOFTENING IN MARCH ARE LIKELY TO RESULT IN LOWER HEADLINE INFLATION TRAJECTORY IN FIRST HALF

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS INPUT COST PRESSURES ARE RISING AND THE CORPORATES ARE GRADUALLY REGAINING SOME PRICING POWER

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS THE OUTLOOK OF INFLATION ALSO FACES SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS THERE ARE CLEARER SIGNS OF REVIVAL OF INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS EVEN AS INFLATION HAS MODERATED IN RECENT MONTHS, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION PERSIST

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS WOULD LIKE TO WAIT FOR MORE DATA AND WATCH HOW VARIOUS RISKS TO INFLATION EVOLVE

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL - MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION - MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS A GROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCH STRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED- MINUTES Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2JY2nzq (Mumbai newsroom)