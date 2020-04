BRIEF-India Cenbank Governor Das Says Decided To Undertake TLTRO 2.0

April 17 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das:

* INDIA CENBANK GOVERNOR DAS STARTS ADDRESS

* SAYS RBI HAS BEEN PROACTIVE, MONITORING EVOLVING SITUATION VERY CLOSELY

* SAYS NECESSARY THAT WE CONVEY RESOLVE OF RBI GOING FOWARD, DOING THAT TODAY

* SAYS SINCE MARCH 27 MACROECONMIC LANDSCAPE HAS DETERIORATED SEVERELY IN SOME AREAS

* SAYS ACCORDING TO IMF, INDIA EXPECTED TO POST SHARP TURNAROUND AND GROW AT 7.2 PERCENT IN 2021/22

* SAYS CONTRACTION IN EXPORTS IN MARCH 2020 HAS TURNED OUT TO BE MORE SEVERE THAN DURING GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS

* SAYS LEVEL OF FOREX RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE ROBUST

* SAYS SINCE MARCH 27 SURPLUS LIQUIDITY IN BANKING SYSTEM HAS INCREASED SHARPLY DUE TO SUSTAINED GOVERNMENT SPENDING

* SAYS FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE EASED CONSIDERABLY DUE TO THE LTRO AUCTIONS

* SAYS CORPORATE BOND MARKET ACTIVITY HAS PICKED UP

* SAYS REDEMPTION PRESSURES FACED BY MUTUAL FUNDS HAVE ALSO SOMEWHAT MODERATED

* SAYS TO ANNOUNCE CERTAIN ADDITIONAL MEASURES

* SAYS MEASURES WITH OBJECTIVE TO MAINTAIN ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY IN THE SYSTEM

* SAYS DEPLOYMENT OF TLTRO FUNDS SO FAR HAS BEEN LARGELY TO BONDS ISSUED BY PUBLIC SECTOR ENTITIES AND LARGE CORPORATES

* SAYS DECIDED TO UNDERTAKE TLTRO OPERATIONS 2.0

* SAYS TO UNDERTAKE TLTRO OPERATIONS 2.0 FOR 500 BILLION RUPEES; THIS AMOUNT CAN BE STEPPED UP PER REQUIREMENT OR AS NECESSARY