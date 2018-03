March 7 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India:

* IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY ON STATE BANK OF INDIA

* IMPOSED MONETARY PENALTY ON SBI FOR NON-COMPLIANCE WITH DIRECTIONS ISSUED BY RBI ON DETECTION AND IMPOUNDING OF COUNTERFEIT NOTES

* IMPOSED A MONETARY PENALTY OF 4 MILLION RUPEES ON SBI ON MARCH 1