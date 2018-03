March 5 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - RBI IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY ON AXIS BANK LIMITED

* RBI - PENALTY IMPOSED TAKING INTO ACCOUNT FAILURE OF AXIS BANK TO ADHERE TO AFORESAID DIRECTIONS/GUIDELINES ISSUED BY RBI

* RBI - IMPOSED MONETARY PENALTY OF 30 MILLION RUPEES ON AXIS BANK FOR NON-COMPLIANCE WITH IRAC NORMS Source text - bit.ly/2H47z2G